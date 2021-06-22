Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF remained flat at $$31.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 23 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

