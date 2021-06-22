Bytom Market Cap Hits $81.61 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $81.61 million and approximately $26.55 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.43 or 0.00367398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011328 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,685,894,550 coins and its circulating supply is 1,438,609,619 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

