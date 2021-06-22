C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.54 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $60.49. 2,913,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64. C3.ai has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.21.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $5,143,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 480,636 shares in the company, valued at $28,492,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,549,558 shares of company stock worth $349,976,072. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

