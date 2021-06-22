California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) versus The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Critical Survey

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Cheesecake Factory and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cheesecake Factory -5.68% -20.30% -2.32% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

This table compares The Cheesecake Factory and California Beach Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cheesecake Factory $1.98 billion 1.24 -$253.37 million ($1.49) -35.52 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

California Beach Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Cheesecake Factory.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Cheesecake Factory and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cheesecake Factory 2 9 5 0 2.19 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus target price of $52.69, indicating a potential downside of 0.43%. Given The Cheesecake Factory’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

The Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory beats California Beach Restaurants on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

