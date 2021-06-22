Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 32.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 409,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.