Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELY shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000.

NYSE ELY traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. 3,933,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 2.13. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.