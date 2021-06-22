Callisto Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $89,648.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $22.17 million and $89,648.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.16 or 0.05830101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00115425 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

