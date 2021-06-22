Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Graaf Raymond De Sells 574 Shares

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $66.40.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.