Canaccord Genuity Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. TD Securities upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.37 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.64. 2,220,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.61 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91. Insiders sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 in the last three months.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

