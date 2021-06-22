Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7565 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.
Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.
NYSE:CP opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $83.07.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.23.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.