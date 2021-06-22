Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7565 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

NYSE:CP opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

