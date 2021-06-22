Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPI. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 68.14 ($0.89).

Get Capita alerts:

Capita stock traded down GBX 1.53 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 39.55 ($0.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,728,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,777. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £666.16 million and a PE ratio of 49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

In related news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 36,026 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Also, insider David S. Lowden purchased 38,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Insiders have acquired a total of 76,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,165,731 over the last 90 days.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.