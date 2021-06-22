Capital Growth Management LP Acquires Shares of 335,000 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 335,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,736,000. Southern Copper comprises 2.1% of Capital Growth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $4,594,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,864. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 137.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

