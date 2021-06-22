Capital Growth Management LP Acquires Shares of 640,000 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 640,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,381,000. OneMain accounts for approximately 3.1% of Capital Growth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,796,000 after purchasing an additional 624,413 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 3,548.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $75,451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 61.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 466,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,696. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.36.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.