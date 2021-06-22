Capital Growth Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Capital Growth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 77.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,400,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KGC traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 908,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,939,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

