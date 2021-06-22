Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.88. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,455,000 after acquiring an additional 171,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,623,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after acquiring an additional 73,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.