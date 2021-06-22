Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-1.20 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,574. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.81.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

