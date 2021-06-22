Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives €139.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €139.86 ($164.54).

AFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

AFX stock traded up €1.85 ($2.18) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €159.85 ($188.06). The stock had a trading volume of 61,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €146.90. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €84.80 ($99.76) and a 1-year high of €156.50 ($184.12). The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion and a PE ratio of 89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

