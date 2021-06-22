Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bp Plc

Bp Plc boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 145.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

