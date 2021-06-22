Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

CSV traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 110,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,096. The stock has a market cap of $665.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

