Cartesi Market Capitalization Hits $134.47 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $134.47 million and $34.98 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00113843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00158486 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,329.41 or 0.99339838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,849,573 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.