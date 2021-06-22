Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 135,172 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Carver Bancorp worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARV stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

