Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 12.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.41. The stock had a trading volume of 118,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

