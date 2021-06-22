Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.57.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$12.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.72. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.15 and a 12-month high of C$12.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

