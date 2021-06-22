CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) versus GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Financial Survey

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get GDS alerts:

This table compares GDS and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -14.32% -5.18% -1.93% CEVA -4.72% -0.76% -0.64%

This table compares GDS and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $879.54 million 16.15 -$97.38 million ($0.72) -105.56 CEVA $100.33 million 9.99 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,393.00

CEVA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

GDS has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GDS and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 1 6 1 3.00 CEVA 0 0 5 0 3.00

GDS presently has a consensus price target of $103.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.86%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $61.80, indicating a potential upside of 40.68%. Given CEVA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than GDS.

Summary

CEVA beats GDS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; AI processors capable of handling the gamut of neural network workload and on-device; IPs for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6, and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.