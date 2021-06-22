CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIB. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

