Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading 53% Lower Over Last Week

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $422,751.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.39 or 0.00638757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

CGG is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,638,056 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

