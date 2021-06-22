ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

