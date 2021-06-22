Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is Westwood Global Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 40.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 379,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,708 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 2.7% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $42,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $150,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 560,332 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

