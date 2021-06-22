Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $2.15

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00006577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $68.36 million and $503,225.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.19 or 0.00650742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00077451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.31 or 0.07167984 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

