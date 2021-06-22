Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.46. 13,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

