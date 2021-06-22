Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $100.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $100.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.44. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $304,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

