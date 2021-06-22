Citigroup Inc. Acquires 94,041 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 108.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $19,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $119.91 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 141.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

