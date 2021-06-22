Citigroup Inc. Buys 28,839 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $234.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $158.13 and a 1-year high of $237.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

