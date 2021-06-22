Citigroup Inc. Has $20.06 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $20,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,100.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $387.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $267.46 and a 52-week high of $388.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

