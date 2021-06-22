Citigroup Inc. Has $21.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $21,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

