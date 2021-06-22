Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $23,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

