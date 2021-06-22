Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,671 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,671 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Leidos worth $22,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Leidos by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 25.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.09.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

