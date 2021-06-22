ClearBridge Investments Ltd Buys New Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Kansas City Southern accounts for 0.0% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 102,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.80. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $140.86 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

