ClearBridge Investments Ltd Grows Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 3.8% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $91,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.88. 24,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.50. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

