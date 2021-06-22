CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

CNHI opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -820.50 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

