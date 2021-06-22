Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $33,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 790,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $62.89.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

