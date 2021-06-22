Coldstack (CLS) Reaches One Day Volume of $130,802.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Coldstack has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00005870 BTC on major exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $130,802.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00046997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00114255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00154979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,586.52 or 0.99860193 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

