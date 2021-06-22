Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE CL traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $81.29. 3,159,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

