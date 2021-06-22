Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) vs. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate $102.32 million 12.85 -$353.30 million $0.80 12.66 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $442.89 million 7.01 -$391.73 million ($1.46) -16.18

Colony Credit Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Credit Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Credit Real Estate has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Colony Credit Real Estate and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 3 4 0 2.38

Colony Credit Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.46%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.44%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate -333.91% 5.33% 1.62% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -215.31% -16.72% -8.83%

Summary

Colony Credit Real Estate beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

