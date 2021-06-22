Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

CLBK stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

