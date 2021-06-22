Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.57.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.