Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $113.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMWAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $74.97 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.