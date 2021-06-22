Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $113.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMWAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $74.97 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.