Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT opened at $119.73 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

