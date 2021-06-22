Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.06 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COG stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on COG. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

