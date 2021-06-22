Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $270.77 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $300.54. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

